RDNO Implements Campfire Ban for Sections of Electoral Areas B and C

The RDNO is implementing a campfire ban, effective 12 noon, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in alignment with the Kamloops Fire Centre and numerous nearby local governments. The ban applies to the fire protection zones of Electoral Areas B and C and will remain in place until further notice.

Prohibited activities include the use of:

campfires;

open burning (all);

fireworks;

sky lanterns;

burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description;

binary exploding targets;

air curtain burners;

tiki and similar kinds of torches; and,

chimineas.

This prohibition does not include the use of outdoor stoves. As per the Wildfire Regulation, an outdoor stove is a CSA-rated or ULC-rated device used outdoors for cooking, heat or ambiance that burns charcoal briquettes, liquid fuel or gaseous fuel, and has a flame height that is less than 15 cm tall.

The Kamloops Fire Centre’s campfire ban also applies to electoral areas which are outside of the above noted fire protection zone. Residents and visitors are reminded to report wildfires to the BC Wildfire Service by calling 1 800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.