RDNO issuing boil water notice for Grinrod

The Regional District of North Okanagan, in conjunction with Interior Health, advises customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility (GRW) they are on a Precautionary Boil Water Notice (BWN) as of September 28, 2022.

The BWN is in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

All customers who receive water from GRW are on a BWN due to poor water quality test results in the water distribution system. Water samples have shown Total Coliform bacteria counts within the distribution system and therefore GRW is advising customers to exercise caution when consuming the water.

All customers should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits & vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.

Customers will be notified of any updates at www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.