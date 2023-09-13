RDNO Joins the 3rd Annual BX Farm Tour to Promote Agricultural Awareness and BX Ranchlands Developme

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is excited to participate in the 3rd Annual BX Farm Tour with an information booth at the BX Ranchlands. This community-driven event centres on a self-guided tour that allows residents to connect with local farmers, explore the beautiful BX region, and learn about the BX Ranchlands Development Plan.

The BX Farm Tour allows visitors to choose their own adventure! Participating farms offer a variety of experiences like open farm stands stocked with fresh produce, farm tours and on-farm events.

Add a stop at the RDNO information booth to your tour to learn more about the BX Ranchlands Development Plan which outlines a path towards making this 134 acre parcel a hub for agricultural and educational excellence. View the site map, and have conversations with RDNO representatives, BX/Swan Lake Resident Association members, and Land to Table staff.

Event Details