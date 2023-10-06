RDNO Launches Survey to seek Public Input on Development Plan for Coldstream Ranchlands

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is inviting the public to provide input on the proposed development plan for the Coldstream Ranchlands. The RDNO acquired the 126.5-hectare natural area in 2021 to create a passive recreation opportunity while preserving high-value ecosystems for conservation.

The draft development plan includes key features such as a 6.9km looping trail designed to avoid sensitive sites, amenities like garbage receptacles and dog waste bags, connections to existing and future trail networks, and plans for decommissioning or restoring existing trails. The objective is to enhance recreational opportunities in harmony with the environment and adhere to the Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Master Plan.

“The Coldstream Ranchlands offer picturesque viewpoints and a unique natural environment for the public to enjoy,” said Andy Affleck, Manager, Parks and Recreation, RDNO. “We want to ensure that the proposed development plan aligns with community interests, so we encourage everyone to share their thoughts through an online survey.”

Key components of the development plan have been carefully designed to minimize the impact on sensitive ecosystems and maintain the values of the agricultural land reserve. The proposed trail alignment was informed by extensive pre-planning efforts, including environmental and archeological assessments, ensuring a balance between recreation and conservation.

For more information on the Coldstream Ranchlands development plan and to participate in the survey, please visit www.rdno.ca/coldstreamranchlands. The survey closes on October 23, 2023.

