RDNO Lifts Some Evacuation Alerts

Based upon recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of North Okanagan is RESCINDING the Evacuation Alert for properties in portions of Electoral Area B and Electoral Area C. The District of Coldstream is also RESCNIDING its Evacuation Alert in the area.

The Alert was implemented due to the White Rock Lake fire. Properties rescinded from the evacuation alert include:

Electoral Area B east of Okanagan Lake – including those surrounding Swan Lake

Electoral Area C south of Spallumcheen, west of Forsberg Road (on Silver Star Road) to the southern boundary of Electoral Area C

District of Coldstream from the north boundary to the south boundary, the area west of Coldstream Valley Estates and Grey Road

Residents are reminded that although the Evacuation Alert has been removed, the Province of British Columbia is still facing threat of wildfire in the area. We encourage you to stay connected with up to date information and remain aware of current situations and weather conditions.

The Evacuation ORDER issued for properties in Electoral Area ‘B’ located on the west side of Okanagan Lake remains in effect.

Further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service. RDNO residents are encouraged to visit www.rdno.ca, and the RDNO Facebook page, and District of Coldstream residents are encouraged to visit www.coldstream.ca for more information.