RDNO monitoring wildfire situation

The RDNO continues to closely monitor the wildfire situation in the Central Okanagan and Shuswap and advises that there are no immediate threats to our region at this time. Emergency Operations Centre staff are conducting pre-planning, in preparation, should we need to act quickly in the event of an emergency in our region. The RDNO continues to assist the City of Vernon, supporting the Central Okanagan Regional District with Emergency Support Services.

Residents are encouraged to be prepared in the event of an emergency and to stay safe by preparing an emergency plan and packing a grab-and-go bag (essential supplies and items for 72 hours). Visit www.PreparedBC.ca for more information on creating a plan and what to include in your grab-and-go bags. Being prepared also means using FireSmart principles around your home and property. Visit www.firesmartbc.ca for information on how to FireSmart your property.

Transit Update

Due to the UBCO campus and properties in the Quail Ridge area of the Central Okanagan being downgraded to an evacuation alert on Sunday, August 20 (www.cordemergency.ca), BC Transit advised that regular service for Route 90 UBCO / Vernon has resumed today, Monday, August 21.

Stay Informed

Stay informed on the latest wildfire information and evacuation notices in the Okanagan, Shuswap, and across BC by visiting accurate and reliable information sources such as BC Wildfire at www.bcwildfire.ca.

The public is encouraged to visit the RDNO website at www.rdno.ca, Facebook page, and sign up for the e-newsletter (Emergency Management list) to receive updates. In addition, the RDNO will send information to local media. The RDNO also uses the Alertable app to send alerts and information about significant emergencies in our Electoral Areas.

The next update from the RDNO will be released at 2:00 pm tomorrow, Tuesday, August 22, unless new information is received from the BC Wildfire Service.