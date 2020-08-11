RDNO Parks, Recreation & Culture Master Planning Engagement Sessiions

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) will be hosting several outdoor, drop-in public engagement opportunities to kick-off the planning for four separate parks, recreation and culture master plans.

The RDNO is working with RC Strategies to develop four master plans for different service areas in the North Okanagan, including Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces, White Valley Parks and Recreation, White Valley Arts and Culture, and RDNO Electoral Area "F" Parks.

"While the public engagement strategy for the plans will encourage online participation through surveys and an interactive mapping tool, the opportunity for in-person input is important to ensure that everyone has a chance to participate, even without access to the internet," said Tannis Assistant Manager, Parks, Recreation and Culture.

Over the week of August 17, residents can stop by any of the dates and locations listed below, between 4 pm to 7 pm, to hear from the consulting team and provide input to help guide planning for parks, trails, natural spaces, recreation, arts and culture for the different services. Participants will be asked to adhere to provincial recommendations for social distancing and hand sanitization, and masks are being encouraged but not required.

Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Master Plan

The Regional District wants your input to help guide planning for trails & natural spaces in Greater Vernon Area specific to Vernon, Coldstream and Electoral Areas "B" and "C."

Monday August 17, 2020 from 4pm-7pm - BX Community Park, 5764 Silver Star Road, Vernon (behind BX Firehall

Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 4 pm-7 pm - Greater Vernon Athletics Park, 7000 College Way, Vernon (beside Vernon campus of Okanagan College)

White Valley Parks & Recreation / Arts & Culture Master Plans

The Regional District wants your input to help guide planning for parks, trails, recreation, arts and culture in the White Valley area (Lumby and Electoral Areas "D" and "E"). There are a few ways to get involved:

Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 4 pm – 7 pm - Oval Park, 1815 Glencaird Street, Lumby, BC

Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 4 pm – 7 pm - Cherryville Hall (outdoors), 158 N Fork Rd, Cherryville, BC

Area 'F' Parks & Trails Master Plan

The Regional District wants your input to help guide planning for parks and trails in Electoral Area "F" of the Regional District. There are a few ways to get involved:

Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 4 pm – 7 pm - Riverside Park, 784 Trinity Valley Rd, Enderby, BC

Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 4 pm – 7 pm - Grindrod Park, 80 2 Ave, Grindrod, BC

The RDNO looks forward to working together with the community during this and future public consultation processes. Online engagement for these plans will continue through 2020, with the survey and interactive map available on the RDNO website beginning August 17, 2020.

The RDNO will be employing a COVID-19 safety plan for all public engagement events and wants to remind the public that adherence to the plan and safe social-distancing practices will be mandatory.