RDNO: Precautionary Water Quality Advisory for Mabel Lake Water Utility

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises customers supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility (MLW) that they are on a Precautionary Water Quality Advisory (WQA) as of May 16, 2023. The map of the affected properties is attached.

The WQA is in effect until the lake turbidity returns to a level that meets drinking water standards and sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

Why is this notice in place?

Spring melt has increased the presence of particles like clay and silt (turbidity) in the water that enters the water treatment process and this process does not have the capacity to treat this water to meet drinking water standards.

The water turbidity levels leaving the water treatment process have exceeded 1.0 NTU and all customers who receive water from MLW are on a WQA.

What should affected customers do?

Until the WQA is rescinded, young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems should exercise caution and all customers may choose to boil their water for at least one minute when using for the following purposes:

drinking

brushing teeth

washing fruits & vegetables to be eaten raw

making beverages or ice

Where can I find updates?

Customers will be notified of any updates at www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

If you have any questions, please contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.