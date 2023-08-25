RDNO Promotes FireSmart and Preparation

Although the wildfire situation has decreased activity near the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), the risk of a wildfire within the RDNO still exists. Staff continue to monitor potential wildfire threats within the region and support the ESS reception center in Vernon, and the RDNO Fire Departments continue to perform neighbourhood patrols.

Being prepared can alleviate stress in an emergency. Packing a grab-and-go bag with essential items to last 72 hours, developing an emergency plan and applying FireSmart principles to your home and property are just some ways residents can be prepared. To read about what should be in your grab-and-go bag and emergency plan and how to be more prepared, visit www.PreparedBC.ca. Making sure your gutters and roof are clear of debris, storing firewood away from your home, and moving welcome mats, rugs, and patio furniture are just some ways to FireSmart. www.FireSmartBC.ca has many tips on how to apply FireSmart principles around your home.

Stay informed with the latest from the RDNO by visiting the website at www.rdno.ca, Facebook page, and signing up for the e-newsletter (Emergency Management list) to receive updates. In addition, alerts and information about significant emergencies in our Electoral Areas will be sent to local media and through the Alertable app.

There will not be any further updates from the RDNO unless new information is received from the BC Wildfire Service.