RDNO says Sand and Sandbags Available for Flood Prevention

The Regional District of North Okanagan has setup three self-serve locations for residents to access sand and sandbags for flood prevention measures:

City of Enderby Public Works Department, 2308 McGowan Street, Enderby

Parking lot between Lumby Curling Rink and Pat Duke Arena, 2270 Shields Ave, Lumby

City of Vernon Public Works Yard, 1900-48 Ave, Vernon. Access at the back gate on Pleasant Valley Rd.

Flooding is a common, naturally occurring event in British Columbia, and although it can happen any time of year, the most severe floods typically occur in spring due to snowmelt and heavy rainfall. Property owners are responsible for flood protection on their private property and are encouraged to plan ahead.

“As freshet begins, we encourage residents to consider their flood risk and prepare accordingly. Don’t wait for the water to come – make your emergency plan today,” said Ashley Gregerson, Communications Officer, RDNO.

“On average, it takes two people about one hour to fill and place 100 sandbags, which is enough for a wall one foot high and twenty feet long. These are self-serve venues, so please remember to bring your own shovel and contact your neighbours, family, and friends if you need assistance filling and placing sandbags.”

The Regional District of North Okanagan advises any person working near creeks, streams and rivers to use extreme caution and safety measures. Fast moving water may cause erosion and bank instability.

Residents can sign up for the Emergency Management e-newsletter at www.rdno.ca/subscribe. For more information on flood preparedness, please visit the RDNO’s website.