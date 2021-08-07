RDNO Urges residents to get out of Evacuation Order areas

With many wildfires burning throughout the region, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is urging residents to follow Evacuation Orders for properties affected.

When an Evacuation Alert is issued, it means residents to get prepared to leave should things progress. When an Evacuation Order is issued it means there is a direct threat to human life and safety. Remaining in an Evacuation Order area puts first responders at tremendous risk, as well as the life and safety of residents choosing to stay behind. When this happens efforts are taken away from actively suppressing the fire and protecting structures, and are redirected towards tactically evacuating those who choose to remain in their homes.

“Wildfires are extremely unpredictable and should not be taken lightly”, said David Sewell, Chief Administrative Officer for the RDNO. “We just want to ensure everyone stays safe and that the BC Wildfire Service can complete suppression efforts as efficiently as possible”.

The Regional District of North Okanagan currently has three fires of note in the area including White Rock Lake, Bunting Road and Winnifred Creek . The Evacuation Alerts and Orders for these fires remain in effect and can be found in more detail on the RDNO website.

The City of Vernon has opened an Emergency Support Services (ESS) Centre for Regional District of North Okanagan residents evacuated as a result of wildfires in the area. The reception centre is located at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre located at 3409 35 Avenue in Vernon.

Further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service.

Residents are encouraged to visit the RDNO website, RDNO Facebook page, and listen to local radio for updates.