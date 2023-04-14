RDOS annual 'Pitch-In' returns for National Volunteer Week and Earth Day

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is hosting annual volunteer Pitch-In events as part of National Volunteer Week, April 16 - 22, 2023. Pitch-In events coincide with Earth Day on April 22.

Each year, Canadian communities gather to participate in Pitch-In projects by cleaning up streets, parks, and public spaces. This fun and interactive event provides volunteers the opportunity to rejuvenate local neighbourhoods.

Events will be taking place in the following communities:

Kaleden (Area “I”) on April 15 at 9:00 am. Meet at Kaleden Community Hall, 320 Lakehill.

Naramata (Area "E") on April 21 at 1:00 pm. Meet at Manitou Park, Old Main Road.

Okanagan Falls (Area "D") on April 22 at 9:00 am. Meet at Bullie's Pizza, 3-5350 Ave.

West Bench (Area "F") on April 22 at 10:00 am. Meet at West Bench Elementary, 1604 W Bench Drive.

Twin Lakes (Area "I") on April 22 at 10:00 am. Meet at the intersection of Highway 3A and Twin Lake Road.

Keremeos on April 22 at 10:00 am. Meet at the Similkameen Recreation Centre, 311 9th Street.

Building healthy and cohesive communities in the Okanagan-Similkameen is an essential part of the programs and services offered by the RDOS. Pitch-In events are just one of the many volunteer opportunities that the RDOS supports as it strives for healthy individuals and communities across the region.

For further information, and to learn more about volunteering with the RDOS, visit rec.rdos.bc.ca or contact Nancy Wigley, RDOS Volunteer Coordinator.