RDOS appoints interim CAO

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) Board of Directors has parted ways with its Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

“On behalf of the Regional District Board of Directors, I’d like to thank Bill Newell for his years of dedication and service to the RDOS,” said Spencer Coyne, RDOS Vice-chair. “Since 2008, Bill has worked to establish the Regional District as a high performing organization. He guided staff and the Board of Directors through an attempted ransomware attack, global pandemic, and countless natural disasters.”

The RDOS wishes Bill Newell the very best in his future endeavours. Jim Zaffino, RDOS Senior Manager of Finance, has been appointed Interim CAO.

