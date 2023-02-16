RDOS at the Penticton Home and Reno Show

Representatives from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) will be at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre for the Home and Reno Show on March 4 and 5, 2023.

RDOS staff will be sharing information on emergency preparedness, home and property maintenance and management, and regional resource conservation. Visit the RDOS booths to learn more about the following:

Emergency Operations Centre (EOC): The role and function of the RDOS EOC, including how you can prepare for emergencies and stay informed.

The role and function of the RDOS EOC, including how you can prepare for emergencies and stay informed. Emergency Support Services (ESS): Managing the impacts of emergencies or disasters on individuals and communities; resources available to help residents affected by emergencies.

Managing the impacts of emergencies or disasters on individuals and communities; resources available to help residents affected by emergencies. FireSmart: Safeguard your property from the potential impacts of wildfire, sign up for a structure ignition zone assessment, and learn the impacts of wildfire in your neighbourhood.

Safeguard your property from the potential impacts of wildfire, sign up for a structure ignition zone assessment, and learn the impacts of wildfire in your neighbourhood. WildSafe BC: Tips to help keep communities safe by preventing conflicts with wildlife.

Tips to help keep communities safe by preventing conflicts with wildlife. Make Water Work: Conserving water through sustainable water usage practices for homes and businesses.

Conserving water through sustainable water usage practices for homes and businesses. RDOS Mosquito Control: An overview of activities to control mosquito populations in the region and how to prevent mosquito populations from thriving.

An overview of activities to control mosquito populations in the region and how to prevent mosquito populations from thriving. Pest Control: Managing noxious pests to prevent devastation to fruit bearing trees and shrubs in residential and commercial plantings.

South Okanagan and Similkameen residents and property owners are encouraged to visit the RDOS booths during the Home and Reno Show to learn more about these important programs.

For further information, please contact Jessica Browne, RDOS Communications Coordinator.