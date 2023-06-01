RDOS: Book your free FireSmart Home Hazard Assessment

As the temperature warm ups, now is the time to prepare your home and property for wildfire season. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is calling on property owners living within the nine electoral areas to book a free FireSmart home assessment to protect your home from the effects of wildfires and flying embers.

A FireSmart Home Hazard Assessment is a detailed review of your property by a certified Wildfire Mitigation Specialist (WMS). A WMS will visit your property to assess and identify specific risks and concerns that may impact your home in the event of a wildfire. A free detailed report will be provided to help you alleviate some of these risks and better withstand the hazards of wildfire.

Book a FireSmart Home Hazard Assessment online at firesmart.rdos.bc.ca. Homeowners can also apply for a rebate of up to $1000 to conduct work on your property. The rebate can go toward the cost of cutting down a tree, upgrading siding, or covering time spent working on your property.

Here are some FireSmart activities home and property owners can do today:

View the FireSmart Begins at Home manual online for free.

Check out the FireSmart Guide to Landscaping booklet for helpful landscaping tips.

Rake and remove dry leaves and debris at least 1.5 metres from your home's foundation. As time permits, continue up to a 10-metre distance around the home. Dispose of debris in appropriate green waste or compost bins.

Clean debris from roofs and gutters.

Ensure wood piles are located at least 10 metres away from important structures.

Sweep porches and decks clear of leaves and other combustible debris. Rake under decks, porches, sheds and play structures.

Remove items stored under decks and porches and relocate them to a storage shed, garage, or basement. Store gasoline cans and portable propane tanks at least 10 metres from your home.

Mow grass to a height of 10 centimetres or less.

Upcoming FireSmart Events in the RDOS

Find out more about these events on the event calendar at firesmart.rdos.bc.ca

Naramata FireSmart Mobile Chipping: Saturday, June 3, 2023 (10:00 am – 1:00 pm)

Kilpoola FireSmart BBQ + Mobile Chipping: Sunday, June 4, 2023 (10:00 am – 2:00 pm)

Missezula Lake FireSmart Mobile Chipping: Sunday, June 18, 2023 (10:00 am – 1:00 pm)

Okanagan Falls FireSmart Mobile Chipping: Monday, June 19, 2023 (10:00 am – 1:00 pm)

Twin Lakes FireSmart Event + Mobile Chipping: Saturday, June 24, 2023 (10:00 am – 1:00 pm)

Sign up for emergency alerts and routine notifications

The RDOS has partnered with Voyent Alert! to provide routine notifications and emergency alerts throughout the region. Sign up at register.voyent-alert.com to receive email, text or phone notifications, or download the Voyent Alert! app through the App Store or Google Play. Once you've registered, you are automatically signed up for emergency notifications.

For further information on FireSmart programs and events, please visit firesmart.rdos.bc.ca or contact Kerry Riess, RDOS FireSmart Coordinator.