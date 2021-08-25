RDOS continues to monitor Garrison Lake wildfire

Press release:

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is in regular communication with BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) to assess the status of all Evacuation Alerts and Orders within the Regional District.

Impacted properties under Evacuation Alert or Order are listed on the RDOS and EOC websites.

You can also find an interactive map showing Evacuation Alerts, Orders and Rescinds.

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for residents and property owners in the communities of Kennedy Lake and Eastgate in Electoral Area H.

The RDOS continues to collaborate with BCWS on advance planning for re-entry and future rescinds of Evacuation Alerts and Orders.

Please visit the RDOS website and BCWS Wildfires of Note web page to find the latest information.

Evacuees are encouraged to register online at ess.gov.bc.ca or call 250-486-1890 for more information.