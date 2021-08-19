Press release:

August 19, 12:30 p.m.

EOC Update: RDOS continues to monitor wildfire activity

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is in regular communication with BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) to assess the status of all Evacuation Alerts and Orders within the RDOS.

Please visit the EOC website to view the interactive map showing current Alerts, Orders and Rescinds.

The following Evacuation Alerts and Orders issued in Electoral Area “H” remain in place:

Evacuation Order issued on August 14, 2021 for properties in the community of Eastgate due to the Garrison Lake wildfire in Electoral Area “H”.

Additional Evacuation Order issued on August 15, 2021 for two more properties due to the Garrison Lake wildfire in Electoral Area “H”.

Evacuation Alert for property owners and residents in the community of Kennedy Lake in Electoral Area “H”.

Other Evacuation Alerts and Orders as of August 19, 2021:

Electoral Area “D” Thomas Creek wildfire Evacuation Order: 10 properties

Electoral Area “A” Nk’Mip Creek wildfire Evacuation Alert: 8 properties

Electoral Area “C” Nk’Mip Creek wildfire Evacuation Alert: 57 properties

Evacuees are encouraged to register online at ess.gov.bc.ca or call 250-486-1890 for more information.

Thank you to volunteers:

The RDOS would like to acknowledge and thank the countless volunteers who are contributing their time and talents during the wildfires. This includes Emergency Support Services, Search and Rescue and local and visiting fire departments. There are many others who are also assisting and your support is greatly appreciated.

To learn more about Emergency Support Services and how you can get involved, please visit the EOC website or watch the volunteer information video on the RDOS YouTube channel.

Important reminders: