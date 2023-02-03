RDOS creates community focus groups for Emergency Program Review

Have your say on the future of emergency management in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS). The RDOS Board of Directors has commissioned a review of the emergency management program to be completed by April 30, 2023.

The Board is seeking your input during a series of facilitated community focus groups to gather feedback on the RDOS Emergency Program. The community focus groups will investigate the public’s perception of how the emergency program is working now, where it needs to go, and what can be done to close the gap. The RDOS is looking for direct feedback from residents to help determine the service delivery needs and funding structure for future emergency programming.

An electronic facilitated community focus group is scheduled for Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 7:00 pm. The online meeting link will be posted on RDOS Regional Connections.

Community Date Time Site Address Princeton Sun., Feb. 12 2:00 – 4:00 pm Riverside Community Centre 148 Old Hedley Rd Okanagan Falls Wed., Feb. 15 5:00 – 7:00 pm Okanagan Falls Community Centre 1141 Cedar St Keremeos Sat., Feb. 18 2:00 – 4:00 pm Similkameen Rec Centre 311 9th Street Summerland Sun., Feb. 19 2:00 – 4:00 pm Summerland Community Centre 9710 Brown Street Oliver Wed., Feb. 22 5:00 – 7:00 pm Oliver Parks and Rec Community Centre 6359 Park Drive Tulameen Sun., Feb. 26 2:00 – 4:00 pm Tulameen Community Club 2595 Coalmont Road

Sharing your experience and knowledge through the community forums will directly inform the recommendations that arise from this review. You can also fill out the RDOS Emergency Program Review online survey on the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website. The survey closes Friday, February 17, 2023.

Paper copies can be mailed upon request and will be available for pick-up at the following locations:

RDOS Head Office, 101 Martin Street, Penticton

Osoyoos Town Hall, 8707 Main Street, Osoyoos

Riverside Community Centre, 148 Old Hedley Road, Princeton

Similkameen Recreation Centre, 311-9 th Street, Keremeos

Street, Keremeos Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre, 1141 Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls

Local governments operate within the context of provincial and federal laws, regulations, and policies that also affect how the Regional District responds to major emergencies. However, the RDOS is seeking to optimize the emergency program to serve the essential needs of citizens wherever possible within the RDOS mandate.