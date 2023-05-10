The Evacuation Alert issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) on Friday, May 5, 2023, remains in effect for 75 properties in Electoral Area “D” due to the threat of flooding from Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls.

Warm weather is forecast over the next several days, and increased inflows are anticipated into Shuttleworth Creek and tributaries and rivers across the Regional District. The RDOS is reminding residents and property owners to take steps now to prepare for flooding. This includes moving items in and around your home to higher ground and preparing your family and pets in case an Evacuation Order is issued on short notice.

The RDOS will continue monitoring Shuttleworth Creek and will rescind the Evacuation Alert when conditions change.

Residents and visitors are reminded to stay clear of high flow rivers and creeks. High flows, including potential flooding is possible. If you see flooding, contact the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456, or in case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

·Know the risks

·Make a plan

·Get an emergency kit

Knowing which hazards you need to plan for is the first step to getting prepared. An emergency plan says how you and your household will respond to a disaster. Knowing what to do will reduce anxiety and help keep you focused and safe. Following a disaster, you may need to stay at home with an emergency kit or leave immediately with a grab-and-go bag.

The RDOS has activated sandbag centres across the region. If you require sand and sandbags, please visit a sandbag centre in your community. Please visit the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre website emergency.rdos.bc.ca to view current sandbag locations. Please work with your family, friends, and neighbours if you are unable to fill or place sandbags to protect your property.

If you require sand and sandbags within your community, please call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at 250-490-4225 (during office hours) or email eoc@rdos.bc.ca.

For more information, including resource links, please visit the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre website at emergency.rdos.bc.ca.

For further information, please call the EOC at 250-490-4225.

Issued by EOC Director

Voyent Alert! notifications

Click here to register for routine and emergency notifications via email, text, or telephone.

You can also find a link to Voyent Alert! on the RDOS website: www.rdos.bc.ca

To learn more about building a sandbag wall, please visit the RDOS YouTube channel:

RDOS EOC | Sandbagging Information | Sandbag Wall

Definitions you should know

Flood Warning : River levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers will result.

Flood Watch : River levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

High Streamflow Advisory: River levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

