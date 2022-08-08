RDOS EOC provides tips on how to FireSmart your property

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) is reminding residents and property owners that it is not too late to FireSmart their property. Taking steps now to reduce the fuel on your property is an effective way of protecting your home from a wildfire.

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Village of Keremeos Fire Department, structural protection teams, and the RDOS FireSmart team was active in Olalla providing FireSmart information. Residents can take steps such as removing dry leaves and other combustible materials 1.5 metres around your home and in eaves, closing windows, cutting tall dry grass, and covering wood piles with a tarp.

Placing sprinklers on your roof is much less effective than removing dry material. Heavy water use can also negatively impact smaller water systems and could hinder firefighting efforts. The loss of pressure from over-watering can drop pressure for fire hydrants and run reservoirs dry. Please don’t leave sprinklers running at your property.

When trained structural protection units install rooftop sprinklers, they work with water system operators to manage the pressure and maximize the effectiveness of the spray. This system is in place at Apex Village where crews are collaborating to protect structures under BC Wildfire Service direction.

Even with sprinklers, it’s important to FireSmart the rest of your property to decrease the risk of fire spreading in the community.

For further information, please visit https://firesmart.rdos.bc.ca/