RDOS fire departments hosting regional training event

Fire departments from across the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) are joining other first responders and emergency personnel to conduct a mock, scenario-based training event on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The training event includes fire departments from Apex, Anarchist, Kaleden, Keremeos, Naramata, Okanagan Falls, Willowbrook, and Oliver. Local search and rescue volunteers are also taking part along with RCMP, BC Wildfire Service, BC Emergency Health Services, and Emergency Operations Centre staff.

“This scenario is being hosted by fire departments to train and be prepared for large mutual aid events within our communities,” said Willowbrook Fire Chief Tony Iannella. “On behalf of the South Okanagan Similkameen Fire Chiefs Association, we appreciate the patience of anyone who may be inconvenienced by this training event.”

The training event is taking place in the areas of Willowbrook, Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory (DRAO) research facility, and St. Andrews from 8:30 am and 2:00 pm.