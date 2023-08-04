RDOS: FireSmart Backcountry and Camping Safety Reminders

As we head into the long weekend, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) FireSmart team is reminding residents and visitors about the importance of taking extra fire safety precautions both at home and in the backcountry.

The fire danger rating throughout the region is high. Forest fuels are drying up, and the fire risk is serious.

“Summer time in the Okanagan and Similkameen is all about enjoying the outdoors, but with the dry conditions and heat, we want to remind everyone to be cautious when camping or exploring the backcountry,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Board Chair. “Category 1 campfires are currently prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.”

The Category 1 campfire prohibition will remain in effect until noon on October 13, 2023, or until the orders are rescinded.

Tips while visiting the backcountry

During a campfire ban, smoking is restricted in all public areas. Discard cigarette butts appropriately and safely.

The use of outdoor stoves is not prohibited. As per the Wildfire Regulation, an outdoor stove is a CSA-rated or ULC-rated device used outdoors for cooking, heat or ambiance that burns charcoal briquettes, liquid fuel or gaseous fuel, and has a flame height that is less than 15 cm tall.

If you’re riding an ATV or other motorized vehicle, hiking, or camping in the backcountry, leave nothing behind. If you see a sign of fire, report it immediately.

How to report a wildfire

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a mobile phone. For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures, and air quality advisories, please visit bcwildfire.ca.

Safety tips for home

Be safe while using a barbeque. Keep it away from overhanging branches and never leave it unattended. For more tips, visit bit.ly/BBQ-safety-Canada.

Use caution when using a lawnmower or weed trimmer, both of which have the potential to spark a fire. After using these types of power tools, water down the surrounding area to prevent a fire from occurring.

For further information and FireSmart tips, please visit firesmart.rdos.bc.ca or to book your free Home Hazard Assessment.

Sign up for emergency alerts and routine notifications

The RDOS has partnered with Voyent Alert! to provide routine notifications and emergency alerts throughout the region. Sign up at register.voyent-alert.com to receive email, text, or phone notifications, or download the Voyent Alert! app through the App Store or Google Play. Once you've registered, you are automatically signed up for emergency notifications