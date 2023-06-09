RDOS gathering feedback regarding Parks and Recreation services

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is launching a survey to gather feedback regarding Parks and Recreation services and amenities across the region. Community survey responses will guide the development of a draft budget for 2024. The survey will be active from June 9 to July 7, 2023.

Every year, Regional District services in each electoral area are reviewed with input from the public. Community participation ensures taxpayers can influence the types and levels of services provided by the RDOS. For Parks and Recreation, these services include cleaning park washrooms, sports court servicing, maintenance requests, volunteer coordination, the administration of recreation programs and events, customer service, and the development of partnerships which result in more opportunities for communities. In addition to reviewing service levels, the RDOS uses this feedback to forecast and plan maintenance and new builds according to community trends and needs.

Residents are invited to participate in shaping the future of Parks and Recreation in your communities by participating in the Community Parks and Recreation Survey. Your input helps RDOS Recreation strive for its goal of “Healthy Individuals and Communities”.