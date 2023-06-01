RDOS hosting Try Rec Events for Recreation Month

In celebration of Recreation Month in June, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is hosting two Try Rec Events to promote its recreation programs and facilities in Okanagan Falls and the Similkameen.

The Try Rec Events will highlight the programs and services offered by RDOS Recreation and give community members the chance to try out various recreation activities. The events will be put on with assistance from local groups and volunteers and will include free food and activities.

Event details:

Similkameen Try Rec Event and Open House: Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Similkameen Recreation Centre, 311 - 9th Street, Keremeos.

Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Similkameen Recreation Centre, 311 - 9th Street, Keremeos. Event will feature the following free activities:

Spin bikes, whittling, a climbing wall, pickleball, bowling, basketball, volleyball, soccer, badminton, kid’s activities, gym and facility tours, and live music.

Information tables on the local swim and pickleball clubs, volunteer opportunities with RDOS Recreation, and art programs.

An RDOS electric vehicle information booth.

Okanagan Falls Try Rec Event: Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at the Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre, 1141 Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls.

Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at the Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre, 1141 Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls. Event will feature:

Pickleball, crafts, dance, and the physical activity trailer.

An RDOS electric vehicle information booth.

For further information, please contact Andy Foster, Similkameen Recreation Manager or Sydney Clement, Okanagan Falls Recreation Coordinator.

The Similkameen Try Rec Event and Open House has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada. Learn more at http://www.canada.ca.