RDOS hosts Minister of Agriculture and Food at the Secrest Hill Agriculture Worker’s Campsite

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) hosted the Honourable Pam Alexis, B.C. Minister of Agriculture and Food at the Secrest Hill Agriculture Worker’s Campsite in Electoral Area “C” (Rural Oliver) on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Rick Knodel, Electoral Area “C” Director, and RDOS staff provided an overview of the campsite’s recent upgrades, installed by the RDOS with funding provided by the Province of British Columbia.

The RDOS assumed management of Secrest Hill (formerly Loose Bay Campground) in 2020 to ensure COVID-19 safety measures were in place. With up to $657,000 in support from the province, the RDOS completed significant upgrades to the campsite throughout 2021 and 2022 to improve camping accommodations for agricultural workers in the region. Improved amenities include the formalization of campsite locations, new washroom and shower facilities, new sewer and water utilities, WiFi and electrical upgrades, and road access/egress routes. In addition, 50 picnic tables were built as part of an agreement with the Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) and installed at individual campsites. Additional site upgrades are still underway.

The list of improvements includes:

Utility upgrades (water, septic, power, and WiFi)

Washrooms and shower facilities

Site fencing, gates, and emergency egress

Signage

Picnic tables and fencing

Common areas (off-leash and sun shades)

Roadway improvements

Ongoing campsite improvements include:

Upgraded cooking facilities

Caretaker amenities

“Seasonal harvesters are a crucial part of our food supply system and economy, but for many years the accommodation sites for seasonal workers had been a concern in the community,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “Through collaboration with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the community, and growers, we now have secure and appropriate facilities at Secrest Hill so seasonal harvesters can continue to support our farmers during the busy season while having peace of mind about where they’re living.”

Secrest Hill Agriculture Worker’s Campsite has 125 individual camping spaces and is one of the largest agriculture worker’s campsites in the Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys. Campers at Secrest Hill are employed at a variety of agricultural operations in the region, including vineyards and farms producing wine, fruit, vegetable, cannabis, and mushrooms.