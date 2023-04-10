RDOS launches 2023 Citizen Survey

The 2023 Citizen Survey is an essential tool to evaluate service and program delivery provided by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS). The survey focuses on how communities are using regional services and facilities and how satisfied residents and property owners are with those services.

Survey results will help identify areas for improvement throughout the region. Respondents will also be asked to provide feedback on communication methods and public engagement opportunities.

Please click here to take the online survey or visit the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website.

Paper copies of the survey are available upon request. Please call RDOS Communications at 250-492-0237 or email communications@rdos.bc.ca.

The 2023 Citizen Survey is open from Thursday, April 6, 2023, to Friday, May 5, 2023.

For further information, please visit RDOS Regional Connections at https://rdosregionalconnections.ca.

-30-