RDOS launches raffle to win in-home EnerGuide energy assessment

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS), in partnership with Properate.io and FortisBC, has launched a raffle for homeowners throughout the region to win a free in-home EnerGuide energy assessment.

The raffle provides an opportunity for homeowners to win a detailed energy report of their home for free (valued at up to $1,000). Energy Advisors are qualified to provide an evaluation of homes and recommend energy upgrades under the Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN) EnerGuide program. This initiative will give more homeowners access to home energy upgrade resources such as $5,600 of federal government grants, as well as up to $40,000 of interest-free loans for home energy upgrades.

“A professional, accredited home energy assessment can help ensure you are planning the right project and getting the best funding to make a real change to your home’s carbon emissions and bottom line,” says Jeremy Dresner, RDOS Senior Energy Specialist. “People who want to save energy and cut costs may not know how to get the best results for their investment”.

Properate.io is a tool that can help match the best available energy upgrade incentives to your projects. Properate.io also raises awareness of new funding opportunities to inform future RDOS energy-saving offers. The RDOS is inviting participants from across the region to receive a free assessment in return for sharing their results.

“The RDOS continues to bring innovative tools to help residents with their home energy projects,” says RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft. “The NRCAN EnerGuide program brings a certified energy assessor into the home to create a report that unlocks grants to spend on energy upgrades. The chance to get this service for free is a unique opportunity and I encourage residents to apply.”

To enter the raffle, visit rdos.properate.io. The contest closes Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:59 pm. Raffle winners will be informed by Monday, October 10, 2022. Everyone who uses the rdos.properate.io online tool will receive a free online energy report and have an opportunity to join group purchasing incentives and top-up rebate programs.