RDOS looking to hire election officials

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is hiring election officials for the general election Saturday, October 15, 2022 and for advance voting opportunities. Applicants must be available to work on Election Day from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm (14 hours).

RDOS says the ideal candidate must be able to attend the required training session(s) in advance of voting day.

Paper copies of the application are available at the RDOS office at 101 Martin Street in Penticton. You can also visit RDOS Regional Connections to apply.