RDOS opens parks and rec survey

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has launched its annual Parks and Recreation Community Survey for Electoral Areas B, D, E, F, G and I. Communities contributing to a parks and recreation service are invited to complete these surveys in order to help the RDOS for programming and service needs for the upcoming year.

The Parks and Recreation Community Survey provides an opportunity for the RDOS to gauge community interest and track feedback regarding services and amenities specific to the respective Electoral Area. The RDOS say responses and feedback are an important step in creating a 2023 draft budget.

Click here to Take the survey by Friday, August 5, 2022.