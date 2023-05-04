iHeartRadio

RDOS opens sandbag centres for electoral areas


Sandbags

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has activated sandbag centres across the region. If you require sand and sandbags, please visit a sandbag centre in your community.

Please visit the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre website emergency.rdos.bc.ca to view current sandbag locations. If you require sand and sandbags within your community, please call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at 250-490-4225 (during office hours) or email eoc@rdos.bc.ca.

Current sandbag locations:

Electoral Area “B”

  • Kobau Park - Cawston

Electoral Area “D”

  • Keogan Park – Okanagan Falls
  • Willow Street – Okanagan Falls

Keremeos Irrigation Pump Station

  • 1st Street and Highway 3A

Electoral Area “G

  • Corner of 1st Street and Main Street - Olalla

Electoral Area “H”

  • Tulameen Fire Hall
  • Coalmont Fire Hall
  • Hayes Creek Fire Hall
  • Erris Fire Hall
