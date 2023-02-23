RDOS organizes forum to prepare farmers and ranchers for upcoming wildfire season

Farmers and ranchers throughout the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) are invited to register for a free forum to help prepare your properties for the upcoming wildfire season. The RDOS FireSmart team is encouraging owners of small and large farms and ranches to register for the Agriculture Wildfire Preparedness Forum. The forum is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at RockRidge Canyon Resort & Conference Centre, 2000 Willies Ranch Road in Princeton.

“By bringing people together, we can collaborate and share experiences that will help farmers and ranchers plan for any potential emergency,” said Hayden Zahrawi, RDOS Wildfire Mitigation Specialist. “Some participants have already been through wildfires or evacuations, and with these discussions, we can learn from the past and be better prepared for future wildfires.”

The forum will include presentations by BC Wildfire Service, RDOS FireSmart team, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, and others. Participants will learn how to create a farm and ranch wildfire plan and can participate or glean information from panel and group discussions. Lunch will be provided.

“Farms and ranches are vital to the local economy and food supply, and are often located in high-risk locations backing onto the wildfire interface,” adds Zahrawi. “The RDOS FireSmart team recognizes these challenges and is working to ensure farmers and ranchers are provided with the tools and support they need to better protect their properties for the upcoming wildfire season.”

Farmers and ranchers must register before April 6, 2023, to reserve their seat. To register, visit the online registration form or email firesmart@rdos.bc.ca.

For further information, please visit firesmart.rdos.bc.ca or contact Hayden Zahrawi, RDOS Wildfire Mitigation Specialist.