RDOS receives Community Excellence in Governance Award

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is honoured to receive the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) 2022 Community Excellence in Governance award for Utility Acquisition Policy and Process. The award was presented during the 2022 UBCM Convention in Whistler on September 13, 2022.

The Community Excellence Awards recognize and celebrate UBCM member First Nations, regional districts and municipalities that have implemented projects or programs that go above and beyond in meeting the purposes of local government in BC. The awards are intended to showcase outstanding initiatives and share them with other UBCM members to implement in their communities.

The RDOS has implemented the first process of its kind in BC where private utilities and improvement districts can become a regional district function. The process will assist utilities that need to be upgraded to meet provincial regulation and safety standards, while ensuring that any transition to a regional system is respectful of the community’s needs. This is the first policy of its kind in BC and includes a step-by-step process with definitive objectives at each stage. The process can assist a private system or improvement district convert to a municipal government system.

The UBCM conference, which took place Sept. 12-16, 2022, provides an opportunity for local governments from all areas of the province to come together, share their experiences and take a united position. Members of the RDOS Board, including Chair Mark Pendergraft and Vice-chair Spencer Coyne, along with RDOS Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Bill Newell met with provincial ministers and representatives, and also attended workshops and forums.