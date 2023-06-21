RDOS recognizes National Indigenous Peoples Day

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada. On this day, Canadians honour the history, heritage, and diversity of Indigenous peoples in Canada. It is an opportunity to recognize the continued strength of Indigenous communities and the contributions First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people have made in shaping Canada. For generations, many Indigenous peoples and communities have celebrated their culture and heritage on or near the summer solstice.

June is National Indigenous History Month in Canada. The RDOS encourages everyone to take time during this month to learn more about the history of the syilx people in the Okanagan Nation and all First Nations, Inuit, and Metis. The best way to gain a deeper understanding of Indigenous experiences is by learning directly from Indigenous voices. Here are three books written by Indigenous authors that provide important insights and information.

Rez Rules by Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band. This book is a common-sense blueprint for the future of First Nations as told through the fascinating life and legacy of a remarkable leader.

21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act by Bob Joseph, Gwawe'enuk Nation member and founder and president of Indigenous Corporate Training Inc. This book outlines the ways in which the Indian Act, after 140 years, continues to oppress Indigenous peoples and explains how Indigenous groups can move away from the influence of the Indian Act and towards self-determination.

Take the Indian Out of the Child, a resource released by Okanagan Nation Alliance which shares stories of syilx resilience throughout the era of residential schools.

The RDOS is proud to be one of the event sponsors of the Pow Wow Between the Lakes, June 23-25, 2023, on the traditional lands of SnPink’tn (Penticton) at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC). The event, which is organized by the Four Seasons Cultural Society, is intended to bring the bands of the Okanagan Nation Alliance together to celebrate syilx culture and resilience.

“The Regional District is committed to building respectful and collaborative relationships with Indigenous communities,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Board Chair. In addition to sponsoring the Pow Wow Between the Lakes, the RDOS is hosting an information booth during the event. Members of the RDOS Board of Directors and staff will be at SOEC throughout the weekend.

For further information about Pow Wow between the Lakes, please visit http://www.soec.ca/event/pow-wow-between-the-lakes/.