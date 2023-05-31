RDOS recognizing June Pride Month

June is internationally recognized as Pride Month. To celebrate and acknowledge Pride Month, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has invited Melisa Edgerly, Board President of the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society, to present to the RDOS Board of Directors. On June 15, 2023, Melisa will offer guidance on fostering inclusivity through language during the RDOS Corporate Services Committee.

“By showing support to 2SLGBTQIA+ members, the RDOS is helping create an inclusive and welcoming community,” says RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft. “Pride Month is also a reminder that all RDOS facilities, parks, and trails are safe spaces for all to use and enjoy.”

South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society encourages the public show support for Pride Month by hanging a Pride flag, making a donation to a local 2SLGBTQIA+ organization or youth group, or volunteering your time.

For further information about Pride month, including support and resources, please visit the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society website at sospride.ca.