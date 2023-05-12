RDOS releases event schedule for 100th annual May Day events in Naramata

The 100th annual Naramata May Day event is taking place in Electoral Area “E” of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) over the May long weekend. Many activities are planned to celebrate this special occasion, including the traditional Maypole Dance, games, and a barbeque lunch. The schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, May 19th

Soapbox Race

1:00 to 2:00 pm at the corner of Ellis Avenue and 8 th Street, Penticton.

Street, Penticton. Grade 5 children will race their personally designed and constructed soapboxes down Ellis Avenue with the guidance of the Naramata Fire Department.

Event is open to the public.

May Day Family Dance

6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Naramata Elementary School gymnasium, 3660 8 th Street, Naramata.

Street, Naramata. A community-driven dance that will celebrate past and current May Day participants with live music, a photo booth, and snacks.

Event is for alumni of Naramata Elementary School and May Day.

Sunday, May 21st

May Day Open House 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Naramata Museum, 214 Robinson Avenue, Naramata. This event will pay homage to the past 100 years with a collection of pictures, memorabilia, and various items from past May Day celebrations. Event is open to the public.



Monday, May 22nd

May Day Parade and Ceremony

10:30 am to 2:00 pm in Manitou Park, Dorothy Road, Naramata.

The day will start off with a children’s parade, followed by a traditional Maypole Dance by Naramata Elementary School students and community members, a decorated bike contest, traditional races and games including a potato sack race, a silver spoon race, and a tug of war. The OAP (Old Age Pensioners) will be onsite serving a barbequed dinner and celebratory cake.

Events are open to the public.

May Day is a community-driven event planned by passionate groups and members of the community. It is their dedication, vision, and desire that continue this annual beloved tradition. For further information, please contact Reagan Lovig, RDOS Recreation Coordinator.