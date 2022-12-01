RDOS reminding home owners to apply for FireSmart rebate

Homeowners within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) who have completed wildfire hazard mitigation work are reminded to submit an application to receive a $500 FireSmart rebate. This funding is available for those who have taken steps to increase their property’s resiliency to wildfire.

“Any homeowner within the RDOS who has made FireSmart property improvements is eligible for the rebate,” said Kerry Riess, RDOS FireSmart Coordinator. “The rebate covers the expense of personal time and labour, contractors, and materials. It takes just a few simple steps to complete the application process.”

To determine eligibility for the rebate, homeowners may conduct a self-assessment of the property (forms are available online at firesmart.rdos.bc.ca/rebate-information) or request a free FireSmart assessment from an RDOS Wildfire Mitigation Specialist. Applicants are asked to provide before and after photographs of the property, complete a short FireSmart 101 online course, and submit an application form.

The FireSmart rebate is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited numbers available within each electoral area. The deadline to submit an application form for 2022 is April 1, 2023.

For further information about the application process, or to request a free FireSmart assessment, please visit firesmart.rdos.bc.ca or contact Kerry Riess, RDOS FireSmart Coordinator.