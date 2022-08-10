RDOS rescinding evacuation orders and alerts for areas near Keremeos Creek Wildfire

Evacuation Orders have been rescinded for properties from Twin Lakes to just north of Olalla. This includes selected properties accessed homes along Sheep Creek Rd. Highway 3A will remain closed for through traffic. Check points have been established along Highway 3A to restrict traffic to only local traffic accessing properties on Evacuation Alert. Due to the threat of wildfire, these properties will remain on Evacuation Alert.

The communities of Olalla, Apex and sections of Green Mountain Rd remain on Evacuation Order.

Evacuation Alert RESCIND

The Evacuation Alert for the Twin Lakes area and White Lake Road has been removed.

Interactive Map showing current Evacuation Orders and Alerts

Properties on Evacuation Order: 547 Electoral Areas G and I

Properties on Evacuation Alert: 1,050 Electoral Areas G and I, Village of Keremeos