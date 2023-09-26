RDOS rescinds evacuation alerts in Electoral Areas “C” and “G”

The Evacuation Alert issued by the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen in Electoral Areas “C” and “G” on September 17, 2023, 9:30 pm is rescinded for the list of properties in Schedule 1.

An Evacuation Alert may need to be reissued; however, if that is deemed necessary, the Evacuation Order process will re-commence.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Fill the gas tank of personal vehicles.

Bring a minimum of three days of food and essential supplies (local grocery stores may not yet have adequate stock): medications pet supplies

If your animals or livestock have been relocated, to coordinate their safe return: Pet owners and hobby farmers: Animal Emergency Response Team (ALERT): 250-809-7152 Commercial Farmers : RDOS EOC: 250-490-4225



Visit the RDOS EOC website for resource lines and information updates: https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca

Mark Woods, EOC Director

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

Schedule 1 – List of Properties

ELECTORAL AREA “C”

2591 Willowbrook Road

2609 Willowbrook Road

2681 Willowbrook Road

2737 Willowbrook Road

2807 Willowbrook Road

2839 Willowbrook Road

2867 Willowbrook Road

2895 Willowbrook Road

130 Lillian Road

170 Lillian Road

143 Orofino Road

455 Orofino Road