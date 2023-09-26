RDOS rescinds evacuation alerts in Electoral Areas “C” and “G”
The Evacuation Alert issued by the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen in Electoral Areas “C” and “G” on September 17, 2023, 9:30 pm is rescinded for the list of properties in Schedule 1.
An Evacuation Alert may need to be reissued; however, if that is deemed necessary, the Evacuation Order process will re-commence.
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:
- Fill the gas tank of personal vehicles.
- Bring a minimum of three days of food and essential supplies (local grocery stores may not yet have adequate stock):
- medications
- pet supplies
- If your animals or livestock have been relocated, to coordinate their safe return:
- Pet owners and hobby farmers:
- Animal Emergency Response Team (ALERT): 250-809-7152
- Commercial Farmers:
- RDOS EOC: 250-490-4225
Visit the RDOS EOC website for resource lines and information updates: https://emergency.rdos.bc.ca
Mark Woods, EOC Director
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen
Schedule 1 – List of Properties
ELECTORAL AREA “C”
2591 Willowbrook Road
2609 Willowbrook Road
2681 Willowbrook Road
2737 Willowbrook Road
2807 Willowbrook Road
2839 Willowbrook Road
2867 Willowbrook Road
2895 Willowbrook Road
130 Lillian Road
170 Lillian Road
143 Orofino Road
455 Orofino Road