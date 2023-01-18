RDOS says district vehicles had catalytic converters stolen on weekend

Four Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) vehicles have been targeted by theft of catalytic converters. The theft, involving RDOS Parks vehicles, took place at the RDOS Parks & Facilities offices near the Campbell Mountain landfill in Penticton.

The incident occurred sometime between Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 3:30 pm and Monday, January 16, 2023, at 7:00 am. The culprit(s) cut through a fence to gain access to the site. The incident has been reported to the RCMP and the RDOS is working with the Insurance Corporation of BC (ICBC) to arrange repairs to the vehicles, however, it is expected to take several weeks for the vehicles to be operational.

Service of RDOS parks, including snow removal in parking lots and along pathways and pedestrian corridors, may be impacted in the communities of West Bench, Naramata, Kaleden, Okanagan Falls and other areas.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that controls and reduces pollutants in exhaust emissions. According to ICBC, theft of catalytic converters has risen due to a significant increase in the price of precious metals contained within these devices.

The RDOS has increased security measures, including additional lighting and video surveillance, as well as active patrols. Anyone with information or who witnesses acts of theft occurring is asked to contact the RCMP.