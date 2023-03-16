RDOS spring recreation guide

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has released the Regional Recreation Guide for the spring season, April through June 2023. The guide features a wide range of events and programs with the RDOS, including child and youth programs, dance, yoga, pickleball, fitness, karate, soccer, movie nights, and holiday events.

The RDOS offers many options to help keep you and your family active and engaged this spring. Check out the Regional Recreation Guide to learn more. Registration opens Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

RDOS Recreation is always looking for new volunteers, especially youth and instructors to join the recreation team. Please contact RDOS Recreation if you would like to share your time and talents to benefit the community. Stay up to date with programs and events by following RDOS Recreation on Instagram.

For further information or to register for programs online, please visit rec.rdos.bc.ca.