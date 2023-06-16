RDOS supporting efforts to reopen the KVR Adra Tunnel

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is supporting efforts to reopen the historic Adra Tunnel, located on the KVR Trail above Naramata, BC, in Electoral Area “E”. The project was initiated by a community group known as the “Woodwackers 2.0”. The group is an informal community network of local individuals and businesses working collaboratively with the RDOS, Recreation Sites and Trails BC, and several local contractors to bring together the funds, resources, and expertise to safely reopen the Adra Tunnel.

The Woodwackers 2.0 group spans generations and industries and shares the RDOS’ vision for the KVR Trail to become a prime heritage and recreation site.

“This project is ignited by a strong sense of community passion, generosity, and purpose from the Woodwackers 2.0 and their supporters to make what has been a seemingly impossible task become possible,” said Adrienne Fedrigo, Electoral Area “E” Director.

With approval from the Province of BC, the phased project has moved from engineered assessments to determine the feasibility of opening the 487-metre tunnel, to physical rock bolting and shotcrete work to stabilize the structure. The RDOS is overseeing this work and helping to facilitate next steps, which includes securing final approval from the Province of BC for the opening and ongoing operation of the tunnel.

“The Adra Tunnel has been closed to the public for more than 40 years,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS Chair. “Now, after months of exploratory work, fully funded and initiated by private donations and overseen by the Regional District, the full potential of the KVR may once again become a reality.” Reopening the Adra Tunnel will reinforce the KVR’s reputation as a world-class network of hiking and biking trails and position the site to become a destination of its own, much like Myra Canyon, located in Myra-Bellevue Park, southeast of Kelowna, BC.

To learn more about the Adra Tunnel, share ideas, or donate to help complete the project, please visit http://www.adratunnel.squarespace.com/ to connect to a fundraising account that will be overseen by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.