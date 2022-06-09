RDOS to host meeting in Penticton discussing 2022 local election

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is hosting an in-person and electronic discussion to provide information about the 2022 local election.

Anyone considering running in the next local election (October 15, 2022) as an Electoral Area director is invited to attend. Participants will learn more about the role of an elected official. Regional District staff will be available to answer questions.

The meeting in Penticton takes place on Tuesday, June 14 with a 7 P.M. start. The meeting takes place at the RDOS building (101 Main Street).

Information to attend virtually:

Join the meeting by clicking here or visiting https://rdos.webex.com

Meeting number (access code): 2484 143 5918

Meeting password: RD@S

Join the Webex meeting to ask questions using electronic messaging or computer audio.

Join the audio conference only via telephone:

1-833-311-4101 Canada Toll Free [To get in the queue to ask a question, select: *3 ]

Event number (access code): 2484 143 5918

For further information, please visit the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website or contact Christy Malden, RDOS Manager of Legislative Services.