RDOS unveils 10 year Parks, Trails, and Recreation plan

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has developed a Parks, Trails, and Recreation Ten-year Plan. The plan will be used to guide decisions related to the acquisition, development, enhancement, and management of parks, trails, and recreation facilities and programs over the next decade.

During a region-wide public engagement process in the spring and summer of 2021, input was received from the public, community groups, commissions, and partners. This input informed the development of a draft Parks, Trails, and Recreation Ten-year Plan, which was presented to the RDOS Board in July 2022. Following a second engagement process in the fall of 2022, the final report was presented to the RDOS Board on March 2, 2023.

The RDOS thanks all public engagement participants for taking the time to share their thoughts on the Parks, Trails and Recreation Ten-year Plan and helping to shape the future of parks, trails and recreation in the Regional District.

Please click here to view the final report. For further information, please visit RDOS Regional Connections or contact Augusto Romero, RDOS Manager of Recreation.