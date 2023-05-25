RDOS unveils Kobau Park Concept Plan and project summary

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Kobau Park Concept Plan, a comprehensive community-driven initiative aimed at enhancing the park's amenities and guiding its stewardship into the future. The park is located within the RDOS in Electoral Area "B" (Cawston).

The Kobau Park Concept Plan presents the outcome of a collaborative effort between the RDOS, the park design consultant (LA West), and the community. Through an extensive public engagement process, the RDOS received widespread participation and valuable input to identify strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities for the park and the surrounding community.

Additionally, the RDOS recently finalized a Parks, Trails, and Recreation 10-year plan, which provides a long-term framework for decision-making and prioritization. The RDOS recognizes the importance of strategic planning, appropriate investment, and proactive management to create access to diverse, inclusive, and sustainable parks, trails, and recreational opportunities for residents and visitors throughout the region.

The RDOS will utilize the Kobau Park Concept Plan as a crucial component of the renewal application for the Provincial land tenure, as the current 30-year lease agreement, established on September 22, 1996, is set to expire on September 22, 2026. Once the lease is renewed, the RDOS will collaborate with the community to prioritize and implement community initiatives. This process will involve additional consultation, detailed design, regulatory approvals, and environmental assessments, ensuring the park's enhancement aligns with the community's shared vision.

“The RDOS thanks those who participated in the Kobau Park Concept Plan, contributing to the collective vision for a remarkable park experience,” said George Bush, Electoral Area “B” Director. “Together, we will create a lasting legacy for the enjoyment and benefit of current and future generations.”

For further information, please visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca/kobau-park-development-plan or contact Kyle Monster, RDOS Projects Coordinator at 250-490-4219.