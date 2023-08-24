Re-entry to evacuated homes

Kelowna RCMP would like to thank our community for their continued patience and cooperation with emergency personnel during the evacuation alerts and orders during these unprecedented fire incidents. Many of our very own officers are eager to return home alongside their neighbours.

As orders and alerts are lifted, we would like to remind those to please be patient and follow the established plans for re-entry into the affected neighbourhoods. All information will be located at the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (cordemergency.ca)

RCMP officers will remain in designated areas to maintain order and assist as necessary and kindly ask that our community be respectful and give space to those returning home for the first time since their evacuation.