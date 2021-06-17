Re-opening will have its issues in the tourism sector

With the reopening of the province moving quickly, keep in mind that tourism accounts for 13 thousand jobs in the Kelowna area.

Tourism Kelowna President Lisanne Ballantyne says there's a lot at stake here.

"We recently did a quick scan of business licences in the area, and one in four jobs are tourism related. So the pandemic has been a huge impact. In fact, staff shortages are one of the challenges. A lot of businesses are struggling to fill those positions."

Ballantyne says businesses are also having issues with the supply chain. Deliveries of all kinds of products are late, sometimes by months.

She cites one example of a business ordering bulk hand sanitizer in March and the order is only starting to show up now.

Ballantyne says tourism businesses are excited to get going again after a year and a half of restrictions.

She says there's a lot of economic ground to make up in the Central Okanagan.