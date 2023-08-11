Ready, set, play: Final phase of Ballou Park complete

The newly expanded and revitalized Ballou Park was celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 10. The new adventure playground offers activities for older children, including zip lines and swings and spring toys and spinners for younger children. Other enhancements include a new entry plaza, irrigation, and landscaping.

“Whether you’re a family visiting the park to enjoy the new playground, neighbours taking a stroll on the new perimeter pathway, or gardeners working side by side in the revitalized community garden, Ballou Park provides ample opportunity for community connection with activities and amenities for all,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

The Park’s upgrade began in 2021 with a community consultation process. Hundreds of community members provided input to the park design, emphasizing the need for a broader range of play activities for children and the preservation of existing park features like the tobogganing slope and community garden, which have since been revitalized.

Ballou Park’s expansion was realized through funding now available as a result of Park Development Costs Charges (DCC) introduced in 2019. Learn more about over 200 parks and beaches in Kelowna using the Parks and Beaches map at kelowna.ca/parks.