Rebounding from COVID

As the BC Restart program moves forward, local businesses are returning safely to many of their normal activities.

The Regional Economic Recovery Task Force will also wind down its efforts, handing continued economic recovery work back to the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission (COEDC).

The Task Force co-chaired by Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) Chair Gail Given and Kelowna Mayor Colin Basin was initiated by the Mayors of Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland, as well as the RDCO Chair and Chief of Westbank First Nation. They recognized early in the pandemic that a regional approach was required to identify economic recovery needs, support businesses and advocate to higher levels of government for stimulus funding.

“While we realize that it’s not a completely even playing field, we are encouraged by positive signs for a regional economic rebound in many of our industry sectors,” said Co-chair Gail Given. “According to Statistics Canada as of April 2021, 136 per cent of the jobs lost in the Central Okanagan have now been rehired. That’s an overall gain of 13,100 jobs.”