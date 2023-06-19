Rec & Ride this summer: discounted PRC & transit pass for children, youth now available

Keep the kids busy, social and active this summer with the new Rec & Ride Summer Youth Pass. This highly discounted pass includes access to both local transit and Parkinson Recreation Centre services throughout July and August for youth in our community aged 18 and under. Passes are $20 for children up to age 12 and $50 for youth ages 13-18.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this new pass to help inspire kids and youth to get active with us while they’re out of school for the summer, along with the ride to get here via BC Transit,” said Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “We hope youth in our community take advantage of the pass and join us at Parkinson Recreation Centre for a swim, workout or just to play casual sports in the gym.”

With the pass, youth will be able to ride anywhere within Kelowna on the bus throughout July and August. Kids under 12 already ride the bus for free.

“Partnering with BC Transit has made this an invaluable pass for youth in our community,” said Mike Kittmer, City Transit Service Coordinator. “This will allow for youth to better connect with friends, family and their favorite activities all summer long.”

Passes can be purchased in-person at Parkinson Recreation Centre (1800 Parkinson Way) starting June 19 and will be valid from June 30 until Sept. 4, 2023. Pass holders will need to be present at time of purchase in order to have their photo taken for the pass. Identification is required to be shown for children aged 13 and up at time of purchase, including school ID or driver’s license. Adults accompanying a youth with a Rec & Ride pass will be offered a $2 drop-in fee to encourage families to participate together.

The Rec & Ride Summer Youth Pass is offered with financial support from the Sedin Family Foundation to help support barrier-free access to activities for kids.

Learn more about the pass at kelowna.ca/recandride.