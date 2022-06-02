Record breaking $123 grand raised for the Y

Almost a thousand local children will be able to access life-enriching Y programs all because the community came together and raised a record breaking $123,000 at the YMCA of Okanagan’s Cycle for Strong Kids event.

Nearly 300 riders attended the Y’s largest annual fundraiser on Sunday May 29, raising heart rates and funds through participation in a huge outdoor cycle class.

“We are blown away by the generosity of our community,” exclaims Adria Perron, Annual Giving Manager for the YMCA of Okanagan. “Following 2-years of cancelled in-person fundraising events, we were hoping to reach our $80,000 goal."

With 1 in 6 children in the Central Okanagan living in poverty, many families are unable to enroll their kids in everyday activities most take for granted. Through financial assistance made possible by donations, low-income children and youth have equal access to YMCA child care, day camps, swim lessons, health memberships, and recreation and sport programs.